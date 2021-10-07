Local
HomeLocal

Judge Orders Baltimore Man Behind Towson Crime Spree To Be Held Without Bail

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Cropped Hands Of Person Holding Metal In Prison

Source: Rattanakun Thongbun / EyeEm / Getty

A Baltimore man allegedly responsible for a “one-man crime spree” is being held without bail.

A judge declined to let 19-year-old Zaron Elzey go free while he awaits trial on an extensive list of charges.

According to court records, Elzey is charged with carjacking, first-degree assault, robbery and motor vehicle theft, among several other felony and misdemeanor counts.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

It all started on Monday (October 4) in Towson. Police were called to an alleged road rage incident near Stevenson Lane after drives reported seeing a BMW driving erratically.

Authorities said things escalated when the car was involved in a hit-and-run crash along Osler Drive. The driver allegedly assaulted an officer.

The events unfolded near Towson University, prompting the school to issue a shelter-in-place order for students and staff.

Police said the suspect ran away, but then he resurfaced, stealing a woman’s Range Rover. The pursuit for the stolen vehicle eventually came to an end in Baltimore.

Elzey remains in custody at the Baltimore County Jail.

“I was scared,” Elzey told the judge at one point while speaking in his own defense. “I’m not a bad person.”

If convicted of all counts, the 19-year-old could spend decades in prison.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Judge Orders Baltimore Man Behind Towson Crime Spree To Be Held Without Bail  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70

Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.01.70
Close