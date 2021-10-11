‘Oz’ Actor Granville Adams Dies At 58, Loses Hard-Fought Battle With Cancer

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Actor Granville Adams died Sunday surrounded by his loved ones, family, and close friends. Adams, 58, was diagnosed with cancer in December 2020 and a GoFundMe was started to help support Adams in his battle with the deadly C-word. The GoFundMe page exceeded its fundraising goal of $69,550, raising over $95,000 in a month, but his health continued to deteriorate. His death comes just weeks after Gregg Leakes, longtime veteran of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality TV, died at the age of 66 from colon cancer.

MORE: Gregg Leakes, ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star, Dies Of Colon Cancer At 66

According to an Instagram shared by his family, Adams died with his wife Christina was by his side the entire time. The post said, “After a long hard-fought battle with Cancer, Granny has ascended to the heavens. Gran spent his last days surrounded by his loved ones, family, and close friends.”

The post continued as his family shared positive words that Adams would have surely been proud of.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Granville would not want us to be sad! Granny would want us all to smile and remember the best times we had with him, and share the love we learned from him! Granny may have left the building, but he will forever be in our hearts!”

Adams is best known for his role as Zahir Arif in the HBO drama series, “Oz.” The American television show was HBO’s very first one-hour dramatic series and it lasted for 6 seasons. Adams starred as Zahir Arif on “Oz” from 1997 to 2003. The show was nominated for multiple Emmys.

Adams also had a recurring role in the NBC series Homicide: Life on the Street from 1996 to 1999.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Co-stars of the show took to social media to mourn the loss of Adams and to show his family and friends some much-needed love. His acting buddy Kirk Acevedo tweeted, “I lost my brotha today after a long battle with cancer. I don’t do well with loss because I’m unfamiliar with it. Yo Granny we’ll be chopping it up on the other side one day. Until then… Rest easy my friend.”

Granville Adams is survived by his wife Christina.

Rest In Peace King

ALSO SEE:

RIP Anthony ‘A.J.’ Johnson: GoFundMe Launches As Fans Mourn Latest ‘Friday’ Star To Die

Michael K. Williams, Actor Who Starred As Omar In ‘The Wire,’ Dies At 54

‘Profoundly Grief Stricken’ Family Mourns Houston Track Star Cameron Burrell

‘Oz’ Actor Granville Adams Dies At 58, Loses Hard-Fought Battle With Cancer was originally published on newsone.com