Baltimore County Police Investigating Death Of Father, Son In Rosedale

Two police officers behind crime scene tape

Baltimore County police are investigating the deaths of a father and son in Rosedale.

Authorities said they were called just after 9 p.m. on Monday to the 7400 block of Plainview Road to investigate a shooting. That 911 call came from inside of the house.

When they got inside, officers found town men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victims, Christopher Walker, 55, and his son, Justin Walker, 24, were both pronounced dead at the scene. They lived together at the house.

One neighbor said she believes she heard the gunshots.

“It sounded like five or six times that we heard that potentially could have been a gunshot, but we didn’t know what it was,” a neighbor said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.

Close