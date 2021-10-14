Cause Of Harford County Home Explosion Revealed

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

We now know what caused a home to blow up in Harford County.

Investigators with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said the owner, Delbert L. Markley, Jr., 67, lit a candle after he improperly disconnected a gas range. Markley told investigators he disconnected the stove in preparation for a new range to be delivered on Monday.

The explosion happened while Markley was in a rear bedroom of his home. The initial burst of flames and force of the blast caused second and third-degree burns to his body. Thankfully, he was able to climb out of the rubble and get help from bystanders until first responders arrived.

Markley is currently in critical, but stable condition at Johns Hopkins Bayview Burn Center.

Source: WBAL-TV

