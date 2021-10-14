Get Up Mornings With Erica
2 Trillion Thoughts: Jon Gruden’s Emails & The Raiders [Watch]

For those who don’t know the Griff is a day one Raiders fan. From Oakland to Los Angeles, back to Oakland and now Las Vegas, Griff’s fandom has seen it all, or so he thought. Disparaging emails from former Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden that are considered homophobic, misogynistic and racist were revealed, causing him to lose his job. Raider Nation was caught off guard and after their 20-9 loss to the Chicago Bears, it was clear that the players were out of sync as well.

Griff talks about the Gruden controversy and gives his thoughts. What’s next for Raider Nation? We can tell you that while Griff is disappointed, it’s time to move on.

