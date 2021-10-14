Good News
HomeGood News

Legendary Libra! Black Woman In Virginia Becomes 1 Of 6 Living People In America To Turn 110

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

It’s still Libra season, and we’re sending a season-wide happy birthday to all those celebrating under the most balanced sign of them all.

We also have to give an extra warm shoutout to a special lady that recently celebrated a very monumental birthday, becoming one of only six people currently alive in America to turn 110 years old. The best part? She’s a proud Black woman!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Virginia’s own Viola Roberts Lampkin Brown hit the big 1-1-0 last week on October 4th, making her the first and only supercentenarian to reside in the southern state of the six in total still alive. Throughout her many, many years of defying the odds of human mortality, Viola has been blessed with a sizable family that includes eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and “more relatives and friends than she can count” according to ABC local affiliate WJLA.

More from WJLA below on the lengthy life of Viola Roberts:

“Viola Roberts was born Oct. 4, 1911, in Hume, Va.

Her parents, James Roberts and Maria Hosby Roberts, had 13 children.

Clarke County said, ‘when Viola was 7, she and her parents moved from upper Fauquier County to northeastern Clarke County to work at Springfield Farm. A brother, Harrison Roberts, worked for the Claggett family at Springfield and told his parents about the job opportunity. Thus, Viola began a life of cleaning, cooking, and caring for others.’

Viola married John Lampkin in the 1930s, and together they built their house on Josephine Street. The main two-story structure of their home was originally part of a livery stable on Main Street that Mr. Lampkin moved about seven blocks to Josephine Street.”

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Viola actually rang in her 110th at the home on Josephine Street in Berryville, which she still resides in after all these years.

Happy birthday Mrs. Roberts Lampkin Brown, and here’s to many more!

Legendary Libra! Black Woman In Virginia Becomes 1 Of 6 Living People In America To Turn 110  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Virginia

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70

Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.01.70
Close