Inspirational Lifestyles: “Faithing It” By Cora Jakes Coleman – Believe In Your God Given Dreams (Day #6)

Day #6

After we know the dream God wants for our lives, what do we do after that?

At times we can become frozen in desire. It’s like we’re paralyzed and can’t move forward. Often times we are locked in position because we are not able to speak. This is because we have made ourselves believe that we have no power, but the reality is that the power to be free from the dead things comes from within you.

Labels can deplete your power and paralyze you! You don’t have to live by the labels that others place on you—you can live by the labels you speak on yourself.

Has someone told you that your dream is impossible? If you internalize his negativity and make that your belief, then you will stop pursuing your gift and progress will be stopped. Believe in yourself and speak life over yourself, otherwise, you will remain in the chains that others spoke on you and you will not be able to loose yourself.

Scripture Reference:

Matthew 7:7 Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you:

