2013 BET Awards - Show

Source: Jerod Harris / Getty

Tamela Mann does an outstanding job! Terrell throws out different words and Tamela sings on each word and turns it into a song.

She sings the word ‘King’ and takes it to “Take me to The King”, at minute marker 11:30.

Mann sings on the word ‘alone’, a feeling that many of us feels, but the way Tamela sings, she helps you regain that faith, that you are never alone, even when you think you are.

Tamela also gives us an insight on her marriage with David Mann, also known as Mr. Brown. They have been going 33 years strong and in counting. She says, just because she’s saved, doesn’t mean she’s boring. Tamela jokingly said, she been married for 33 years, so she has to keep it poppin in her relationship with David!

David & Tamela Mann Make New Album For ‘Christian Couples’ To

Make ‘Clean Love,’ Black Twitter Has Questions

When Tamela brings you her song on ‘change’, it will just bring you to tears at minute marker 22:30.

Tamela also gets busy with Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak!

Check it all out right here!

 

Tamela Mann sings Toni Braxton, Bruno Mars, & Anderson .Paak! [Video]  was originally published on praisephilly.com

Tamela Mann

Close