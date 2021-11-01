Local
Ravens Player Struck In The Leg By Stray Bullet In Cleveland

NFL: NOV 08 Ravens at Colts

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

A Baltimore Ravens player is recovering after he was hit the leg by a stray bullet.

It happened Sunday (October 31) night. Malik Harrison was attending a gathering in Cleveland when he was hit.

He’s expected to be okay.

The team said he received care at a local hospital and has been in touch with the team’s doctors.

Ravens Player Struck In The Leg By Stray Bullet In Cleveland  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

