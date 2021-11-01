Music
Meet "J.C." — The First-Ever A.I. Gospel Artist Making His Debut On Meta

The world is currently in a rapid state of change, especially when it comes to the developments in technology.

Movies like The Fifth Element, iRobot and The Matrix have already played with the idea of artificial intelligence becoming a part of everyday life, but Facebook’s recently-announced plans to launch Meta have given us a whole new glimpse into the virtually-advanced future of social media.

Thankfully for the believers out there, praise music will also be making its way into Metaverse thanks to the world’s first-ever A.I. gospel singer that goes simply by “J.C.”

We’re still figuring out the details on J.C., but it appears to be a creation by way of Marquis Boone Enterprises. The imprint raised a whopping one million dollars to bring the computerized crooner into existence, and there’s even plans to roll out other assets that will expand on J.C.’s artistry and virtual world.

According to the press release, Marquis Boone himself says of the digitally-developed artist, “JC has been in the works for a little over a year and our plan is to continue to develop and invest resources in this new space,” also adding, “We are excited to be one of the pioneers and trailblazers in this A.I. space in the gospel industry and we have more plans to release and develop even more A.I. artist like this.”

The idea of virtual singers is another concept some might credit back to Hollywood (see: 2002’s Simone), but to see it happening in real-life makes for an interesting time to be alive. Seeing and hearing the good gospel live in-person will never go out of style, but at least we know it’ll exist on a futuristic scale as well.

Get a preview of J.C.’s upcoming single, “Biblical Love,” arriving on streaming platforms and Metaverse in early 2022:

 

Meet “J.C.” — The First-Ever A.I. Gospel Artist Making His Debut On Meta  was originally published on getuperica.com

