Ronnie Wilson, Gap Band Co-Founder, Passes Away At 73

Gap Band Live In Concert

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Ronnie Wilson, the older brother of Charlie Wilson and one-third of the legendary Gap Band, has passed away.

According to TMZ, Wilson passed away at his home in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Tuesday (November 2). His wife Linda Boulware-Wilson said Wilson passed away peacefully as he held her hand before he drew his final breath.

Ronnie Wilson suffered a stroke last week, and it placed him into a semi-coma which he never recovered from. Ronnie had suffered several strokes throughout the years as his health went in decline.

“The love of my life was called home this morning, at 10:01am,” Linda wrote on Facebook Tuesday. “Please continue to pray for The Wilson, Boulware, and Collins family, while we mourn his passing. Ronnie Wilson was a genius with creating, producing, and playing the flugelhorn, Trumpet, keyboards, and singing music, from childhood to his early seventies. He will be truly missed!!!”

Ronnie formed the Gap Band with his brothers Charlie and Robert in the early 1970s in their hometown of Tulsa, mixing the cities known history regarding the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre with timeless funk music. Big singles such as “You Dropped A Bomb On Me” alluded to the massacre and they scored other fan classics, including “Yearning For Your Love,” “Outstanding,” “Early In The Morning,” “Burn Rubber On Me” and more.

Ronnie Wilson is preceded in death by his brother Robert, who passed away in 2010 of a heart attack at age 53.

“My brother Robert was a bad boy on the bass,” Charlie Wilson said of Robert. “We shared a bond as brothers, musicians and friends. I loved him and losing him is difficult for both Ronnie and I. The music world has lost a very talented man.”

