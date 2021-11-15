Arts & Entertainment
Verzuz Adds Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills to the Show

Red Hair Has Never Looked So Powerful.

The online webcast music show, Verzuz, is back at it again. This time Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills are ready to go into “battle” right before Thanksgiving.

I don’t know how Timbaland and Swizz Beats convinced these two R&B legends to join in, but we at Classix are thankful to see it.

Prior to signing on, Chaka refused to ever be on a Verzuz back in 2020.

The quick and stark, “heck to the naw!” from Chaka was all fans needed to hear to crush the idea of her doing a Verzuz. Chaka Khan never viewed her “God given gift” for competition.

Stephanie Mills on the other hand, has expressed her excitement for the upcoming battle publicly on Twitter.

These two amazing artists have never actually had beef in real life, at least from what we know. Maybe we’ll get to see the tension rise and come to fruition from the stage.

The event is set to take place in Los Angeles live from The Ace Hotel. You can stream the “fight” on Triller, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and FITE. If you want to see them in person, you can buy tickets right here. The “Night for The Queens” on November 18th is going to be quite interesting, but the live renditions of amazing songs will be the treat R&B lovers are craving for.

I hope they don’t run out of music so you could get your party on. I’m sorry. It was irresistible.

What do you want to hear on the Verzuz stage?

What Soul/R&B Verzuz would you want to see next?

