69-Year-Old Woman Found Dead Inside Southern Baptist Church In East Baltimore

Baltimore Police are looking for whoever stabbed a woman to death inside of the Southern Baptist Church in East Baltimore.

Evelyn Player, 69, was found dead Tuesday morning.

Police said she opened the church doors for contractors who were there to do renovations at around 6 a.m.. Less than an hour later, she was found by another employee. Police said she was stabbed to death in the bathroom.

“This is devastating to know something like this could happen to just a lovely person, it’s just devastating,” said one friend to CBS Baltimore who asked to remain anonymous.

Friends said Player was a dedicated member of the church and a longtime employee. She was loved by the community.

Mayor Brandon Scott is calling for the suspect to come forward.

“This is not okay,” he said. “None of us should be okay. Her family is four generations strong at Southern and all of our hearts should be with solving this unfathomed unthinkable cowardly act.”

Police are speaking with community members, checking out surveillance video and is asking anyone with information to come forward.

Close