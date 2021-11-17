Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Whitney Houston Set To Receive NFT Collection Including Unreleased Demo & Photos

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

Beloved late music icon Whitney Houston has a legacy that will always live on, and it now looks like that sentiment will ring true even greater thanks to the advancements in technology as it relates to the ever-growing community of NFTs.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The team over at OneOf, a budding music NFT platform backed by all-around Renaissance Man Quincy Jones, will release an exclusive Whitney Houston collection that will give access to a never-before-released demo recorded when the singer widely known as “The Voice” was just 17 years old.

Read up more on the upcoming NFT tribute to Whitney Houston below, via the official website for OneOf:

“Comprising various rare archival materials, as well as newly created art, the collection is a timeless collaboration with one of today’s most compelling visual artists, 17-year-old crypto phenomenon, Diana Sinclair, who has re-imagined and re-invigorated these images for contemporary audiences.

Bridging the past, present, and future—the Whitney Houston collection serves not only as a celebration of her legacy— but also as a testament to today’s young talent and the promising future of the world of music, art, and technology.

A truly monumental moment in music and NFT history will be coming on December 1st, 2021. A never-before-heard demo recording of Houston at age 17 will be announced and unveiled during OneOf.world at Miami’s Art Week. Only one lucky collector will win personal access to the recording in their OneOf Vault, along with a digital video created by critically-acclaimed breakout artist, 17-year-old Diana Sinclair, recently featured in TIME, Teen Vogue and Hyperbeast.”

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Those interested in the Whitney “1 of 1” NFT can pre-qualify by clicking here to register, with the full series being unveiled at OneOf.world during Miami Art Week on December 1, 2021. Although the demo will be rewarded to one person as stated above, Whitney Houston’s OneOf collection will also include thousands of affordable, fixed-price NFTs available in Gold and Platinum tier packages according to the official press release. Those items are set to include everything from archival photos from Houston’s early years designed as colorful animations to video artwork inspired by songs and music videos like “The Greatest Love of All” and “I Will Always Love You.”

 

Whitney Houston Set To Receive NFT Collection Including Unreleased Demo & Photos  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Whitney Houston

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close