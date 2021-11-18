Praise Featured Video CLOSE

After signing his trillion-dollar infrastructure bill, Biden’s next step is pushing Congress to approve his Build Back Better plan.

“This is a transformative piece of legislation. Nothing like it before has existed,” Rep. Kweisi Mfume, D-District 7 said.

Mfume told WBAL-TV access to universal Pre-K, 34,000 Marylanders gaining healthcare coverage and increasing college student grants are part of the deal.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“This is by far the largest spending bill ever and it comes at a terrible time,” Rep. Andy Harris, R-District 1, said.

Harris said the plan will push inflation which won’t help struggling Marylanders.

“The problem is that a lot of these spending programs are not going to last only two, three, four years,” Harris said. “They will be forever spending programs and if the real cost of this bill is probably $4 trillion with trillions added to the federal debt.”

Harris also questioned the lack of funding for police and borders in the bill.

But, Mfume said the bill will pay for itself, providing Marylanders with jobs and preventing prices from inflating.

Maryland Lawmakers’ Reactions Mixed Over Biden’s Build Back Better Plan was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1: