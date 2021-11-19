National
HomeNational

Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty In Kenosha Murder Case

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

After weeks of testimonials, viral tears and deliberations from the jury, the nationally-recognized murder trial for accused teen gunman Kyle Rittenhouse has come to an end as a jury has found the Illinois teen not guilty of all charges for fatally shooting two protesters and wounded a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The anonymous, 12-member jury just cleared Rittenhouse on the five felony charges he was facing. See below for a breakdown of the list and the max sentence for each:

First Degree Reckless Homicide, Use of a Dangerous Weapon (Max 60 Years; Weapon Modifier +5) — NOT GUILTY

First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Use of a Dangerous Weapon (Max 12 1/2 Years; Weapon Modifier +5) — NOT GUILTY

First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Use of a Dangerous Weapon (Max 12 1/2 Years; Weapon Modifier +5) — NOT GUILTY

First Degree Intentional Homicide, Use of a Dangerous Weapon (Max Mandatory LIFE; Weapon Modifier +5) — NOT GUILTY

Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide, Use of a Dangerous Weapon (Max 60 Years; Weapon Modifier +5) — NOT GUILTY

The jury was also given the option to consider second-degree attempted intentional homicide, carrying a max of 30 years, and attempted first-degree reckless endangerment, punishable by up to 12 1/2 years.

The judge also dismissed two lesser charges for Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a Person Under 18  in addition to Failure to Comply with an Emergency Order from State or Local Government. Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed the former charge this past Monday (November 15) citing a confusing statute regarding short-barreled rifles and dismissed the latter charge during trial based off the prosecution not offering enough evidence in his opinion.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

The case stems from the night of Aug. 25, 2020, when then-17-year-old Rittenhouse took a trip to Kenosha armed with an AR-15-style rifle during Day 3 of a four-day protest sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse went on to commit the only murder reported throughout the otherwise peaceful protest, causing the deaths of 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum and 26-year-old Anthony Huber. Another 26-year-old man, Gaige Grosskreutz, was also shot but managed to survive. In all three shootings, Rittenhouse claimed self-defense.

The verdict was decided by a randomly-selected pool of seven women and five men, which began with 18 who sat through two weeks of testimony before it was narrowed down.

The jury came back with its verdict after close to 3 1/2 days of deliberation.

Kyle Rittenhouse’s Murder Trial: Meet The Cast Of Characters Starring In Kenosha Killer’s Court Case
11 photos

Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty In Kenosha Murder Case  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Kyle RIttenhouse

Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close