Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Watch: Netflix Debuted The Trailer For Shonda Rhimes’ ‘Inventing Anna’ & Announces Release Date

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
EMILY's List Breaking Through 2016 at the Democratic National Convention

Source: Paul Zimmerman / Getty

Scamming has become a hot topic this month thanks to a few viral stories that flooded the Internet. One story in particular caught the eye of writer and television producer, Shonda Rhimes. Netflix released the trailer for Shonda Rhimes’ newest series, Inventing Anna and announced its premiere date next year.

The official Inventing Anna series’ description details: A journalist investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary heiress who stole the hearts and money of New York elites. The show stars Anna Chlumsky, Laverne Cox, Katie Lowes, Alexis Floyd and Julia Garner as Anna Delvey.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Rhimes shared the show’s origins with Variety’s Show Woman of the Year cover story earlier this month. Rhimes recalls reading Jessica Pressler’s New York Magazine story, “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People” in May 2018. The viral story detailed the scamming enterprises of a charming young Russian woman, who had swindled societally connected New Yorkers. Rhimes was immediately intrigued.

Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland entered a bidding war for Pressler’s story, while her longtime producing partner Betsy Beers was on vacation in Mexico.

“The joke at our company is every time I take a couple of days off, an amazing piece of IP pops up,” Beers shares with Variety. Rhimes knew that all the elements for a great Shonda Rhimes show were within the Anna Delvey story, she says: “The characters, the setting, the world — the world of journalism.”

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

The Pressler article was Rhimes’ first major acquisition for her Netflix talent deal, which had begun in August 2017. Inventing Anna began production in fall 2019 in New York City, and then wrapped a full year later due to the pandemic. This is Rhimes first series since creating the hit drama series Scandal in 2012.

Watch the trailer for the riveting story of scammer Anna Delvey in Netflix and Shondaland’s upcoming series Inventing Anna premiering Feb. 11, 2022.

Watch: Netflix Debuted The Trailer For Shonda Rhimes’ ‘Inventing Anna’ & Announces Release Date  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Shonda Rhimes

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close