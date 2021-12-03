Baltimore Police Make An Arrest In Murder Of Church Employee

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore Police have made an arrest in the murder of a church volunteer who was stabbed to death last month.

Police have Manzie Smith, 62, in custody. He is facing first-degree murder and other offenses in 69-year-old Evelyn Player’s death.

Investigators were able to track down Smith based on DNA evidence found at the scene.

“As I have said before, and I’ll say it again, those who commit violent crime in our city will be caught and they will be held accountable,” Harrison said. “While we are all affected by all murders, the fact that this one occurred in a house of worship made it more shocking to the conscience.”

Smith does have a criminal record. Up until recently, he was on mandatory supervision for an unspecified conviction. According to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, Smith was denied parole, but was released on mandatory supervision. That expired in October.

