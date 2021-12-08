Local
Mayor Scott Announces $1,000 Payment To City Government Employees

Baltimore Infrastructure Presser

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Just in time for the holidays, Mayor Brandon Scott is implementing an incentive to encourage city government employees to get vaccinated. In a Press Release from Mayor’s Scott ‘Office Of Communications’ shared that his office will provide a one-time $1,000 payment to employees that are vaccinated. In order to be eligible for the $1,000 payment, city employees must upload their vaccination documents by January 14, 2022. If city employees are not vaccinated, they must continue their weekly testing.

In a statement Scott said “This incentive is about doing everything in our power to protect our employees and our residents. We are still in a pandemic. People are still losing their lives and getting seriously ill because they are not vaccinated.”

17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Close