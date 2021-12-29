Local
Baltimore County Indoor Mask Mandate Back In Effect

COVID-19 Updates

With the increase of COVID cases Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski decided to reinstate the indoor mask mandate! As of Wednesday at 9am the new mandate became official  after declaring a COVID-related state of emergency and face coverings at indoor public spaces is not mandatory. The new mandate applies to all individuals 5 and older at restaurants and food businesses, retail stores and pretty much an establishment that serves the public.

There are, however, some exceptions to the rule. People will not be required to wear masks under the following conditions:

  • When people are eating or drinking at a restaurant, though masks are required when moving inside the business;
  • If people have a medical condition, disorder or disability that precludes them from wearing a face mask;
  • When a face mask would create unsafe working conditions for an individual or group;
  • If a face covering makes it impossible to receive certain services, such as dental work;
  • When people are swimming or performing other physical activities.

Close