Did You Know: Angela Bassett Improvised This Entire Scene [Video]

angela bassett

Source: getty / Getty

We don’t actually need a reason to fan girl over Angela Bassett, but the Internet gave us another excuse to give her all the praise. Some fans recently discovered the actress gave a completely improvised performance in one of her most memorable roles.

Bassett portrayed the unforgettable Bernadine Harris in Waiting to Exhale, which debuted in 1995. Over 35 years later, fans are learning even more about the cult classic film. Bassett wasn’t initially supposed to play the role of Bernadine, but in true Angela Bassett fashion she knocked it out of the park. So much that she completely improvised the notable scene where she burns all of her ex husband’s things.

Even if people have never seen the film before, they recognize Bassett’s character walking away from a burning car like a boss. Now, fans are quickly realizing that Bassett has always been as talented as she appears in some of her more recent roles like drama series 9-1-1, FX horror series American Horror Story and 2021 film Gunpowder Milkshake.

The woman just has IT! It’s a shame she didn’t get an Academy award for her performance as Bernadine in Waiting to Exhale, but we have no problem honoring Bassett with well deserved flowers today. Bassett is a trained actress, director and producer, who has appeared in countless films and television series in her expansive four decade long career.

Watch the clip from Waiting to Exhale that has the Internet giving Angela Bassett her much needed praises below. This is a reminder to directors in Hollywood: Allow skilled talent, like Bassett, to do their thing.

