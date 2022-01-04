Local
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Declares State Of Emergency In Response To COVID-19 Surge

Maryland Gov. Hogan Provides Covid-19 Updates

Gov. Larry Hogan has declared a state of emergency in response to surging COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The 30-day emergency declaration will help hospitals manage the sharp rise in COVID-19 patients and staffing shortages. Right now more than 3,000 people are in the hospital with COVID.

“Our focus has been and continues to be on preventing hospitalizations and deaths,” Hogan said. ” … While we were hoping for the best, we were actively preparing for the worst.”

There will also be two executive orders put in place. The first one empowers health officials to regulate hospital bed space and resources. The second one shores up the EMS workforce.

Gov. Hogan said in the coming weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations through the state could exceed 5,000.

He has also mobilized 1,000 members of the Maryland National Guard, 250 of whom will help support testing operations statewide.

