Inspirational Lifestyles: New Year New Mercies (Day #1)

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Here’s the bottom line. The Christian life, the church, our faith are not about us, they’re about Him—His plan, His kingdom, His glory.

It really is the struggle of struggles. It is counter intuitive for us all. It is the thing that makes our lives messy and our relationships conflicted. It is what sidetracks our thoughts and kidnaps our desires. It is the thing below all the other things that you could point to that argues for our need for grace. It is the one battle that one never escapes. It is the one place where ten out of ten of us need rescue. It is the fight that God wages on our behalf to help us to remember that life is simply not about us. It is about God—His plan, His kingdom, and His glory.

This is precisely why the first four words of the Bible may be its most important words: “In the beginning, God . . .” These are four thunderously important words. They really do change everything, from the way that you think about your identity, meaning, and purpose to the way that you approach even the most incidental of human duties. Everything that was created was made by God and for God. All the glories of the created world were designed to point to His glory. The universe is His, designed to function according to His purpose and plan. That includes you and me. We were not made to live independent, self-directed lives. We were not meant to exist according to our own little self-oriented plans, living for our own moments of glory. No, we were created to live for Him.

Where is this God ward living meant to find expression? It is meant to be expressed not just in the religious dimension of our lives, but in every aspect of our existence. I love how Paul captures this in 1 Corinthians 10:31: “So, whether you eat or drink, or whatever you do, do all to the glory of God.” When Paul thinks of the call to live for the glory of God, he doesn’t first think of the big, life-changing, self-consciously spiritual moments of life. No, he thinks of something as mundane and repetitive as eating and drinking. Even the most regular, seemingly unimportant tasks of my life must be shaped and directed by a heartfelt desire for the glory of God. Now, I don’t know about you, but in the busyness of life I lose sight of God’s existence, let alone His glory!

Let’s start the new year by admitting that there is nothing less natural for us than to live for the glory of another. This admission is the doorway not to despair, but to hope. God knew that in your sin you would never live this way, so He sent His Son to live the life you couldn’t, to die on your behalf, and to rise again, conquering sin and death. He did this so that you would not only be forgiven for your allegiance to your own glory, but have every grace you need to live for His. When you admit your need for help, you connect yourself to the rescue He has already provided in His Son, Jesus. Reach out for hope by reaching out for the rescue again today.

Scripture:

Psalm 115:1-18

1 Not unto us, O LORD , not unto us, but unto thy name give glory,

For thy mercy, and for thy truth’s sake.

2 Wherefore should the heathen say,

Where is now their God?

3 But our God is in the heavens:

He hath done whatsoever he hath pleased.

4 Their idols are silver and gold,

The work of men’s hands.

5 They have mouths, but they speak not:

Eyes have they, but they see not:

6 They have ears, but they hear not:

Noses have they, but they smell not:

7 They have hands, but they handle not: Feet have they, but they walk not:

Neither speak they through their throat.

8 They that make them are like unto them;

So is every one that trusteth in them.

9 O Israel, trust thou in the LORD :

He is their help and their shield.

10 O house of Aaron, trust in the LORD :

He is their help and their shield.

11 Ye that fear the LORD , trust in the LORD :

He is their help and their shield.

12 The LORD hath been mindful of us: he will bless us;

He will bless the house of Israel; He will bless the house of Aaron.

13 He will bless them that fear

the LORD , both small and great.

14 The LORD shall increase you more and more,

You and your children.

15 Ye are blessed of the LORD

Which made heaven and earth.

16 The heaven, even the heavens, are the LORD ‘s:

But the earth hath he given to the children of men.

17 The dead praise not the LORD ,

Neither any that go down into silence.

18 But we will bless the LORD

From this time forth and for evermore.

Source: Author, Pastor Paul David Tripp:

Inspirational Lifestyles: New Year New Mercies (Day #1) was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Praise 106.1: