Premiere: James Fortune Releases A Video For His Gospel Hit “Never Let Me Down”

Just a few short months after premiering the single back in November, gospel veteran James Fortune returns to bring some uplifting joy into our lives this winter with an official music video for his uplifting new single, “Never Let Me Down.”

The lyrics to the song center on believing in the word of God even when you may be at your lowest, and trusting that He will always find a way to deliver salvation to your struggle. The visuals depict a man down on his luck, suffering from relationship issues, work-related stress and a downward spiral of depression that results from his downfalls. However, through belief in the Lord and finding the courage to seek counseling in a men’s therapy group, the lead man overcomes his woes and sees his life begin to make a turn for the better.

Fortune himself spoke on a similar subject in a recent Instagram post to ring in the New Year, writing, “Packaged inside of every mistake is a great lesson. And while I don’t want to take the mistakes into the New Year, I definitely want to take the lessons that were packaged inside of it. Remember, your present circumstances don’t determine where you can go. They only determine where you start. “Job’s not finished” Let’s get it!”

 

 

You can watch the official music video for “Never Let Me Down” by James Fortune below, and make sure to support the single by purchasing it on your preferred music streaming platform by clicking here. The single will appear on his upcoming album as a follow-up to his 2020 fan-favorite project Dream Again (Live from Rock City).

 

 

 

