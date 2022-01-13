Inspirational Lifestyles: New Year New Mercy (Day 13)

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Day #13

Yes, it is true—God will remain faithful even when you’re not, because His faithfulness rests on who He is, not on what you’re doing.

Second Timothy 2:13: “If we are faithless, he remains faithful—for he cannot deny himself.” This verse pictures a radically different way of living, one not natural to most of us. Most human beings buy into a view of life characterized by the “life is on your shoulders,” “you make or break your life,” “pay your money and take your choice,” or “ you have no one to look to or blame but yourself” outlook. In this view, you are the master of your fate. You have little to rely on other than your instincts, your strength, the wisdom that you’ve collected over the years, your ability to anticipate what is around the corner, your character and maturity, and the natural gifts that you have been given. It is a scary “you against the world” way of living.

But your welcome into God’s family turns all of this upside down. God not only forgives your sins and guarantees you a seat in eternity, but welcomes you to a radically new way of living. This new way of living is not just about submitting to God’s moral code. No, it is about God covenantally committing Himself to be faithful to you forever, unleashing His wisdom, power, and grace for your eternal good. Think about this. The One who created and controls the world, the One who is the ultimate definition of what is loving, true, and good, and the One who alone has the power to finally defeat sin has chosen, because of His grace, to wrap His arms of faithful love and protection around you, and He will not let you go.

You can take your life off your shoulders because God has placed it on His. This doesn’t mean that it doesn’t matter how you live, but that your security is not found in your faithfulness, but in His. He can be trusted even when you cannot. He will be faithful and good even when you’re not. He will do what is right and best even when you don’t. And He is faithful to forgive you when convicting grace reveals how unfaithful you have been.

Rather than giving you license to do whatever, this truth should give you motivation to continue. His grace calls you to invest in the one thing that will never come up short, and that one thing is the faithfulness of your Lord.

Scripture:

I Corinthians 1:4-9 I thank my God always on your behalf, for the grace of God which is given you by Jesus Christ; 5that in every thing ye are enriched by him, in all utterance, and in all knowledge; 6even as the testimony of Christ was confirmed in you: 7so that ye come behind in no gift; waiting for the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ: 8who shall also confirm you unto the end, that ye may be blameless in the day of our Lord Jesus Christ. 9God is faithful, by whom ye were called unto the fellowship of his Son Jesus Christ our Lord.

