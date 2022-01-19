Roberta Flack Recovers From Breakthrough COVID-19 Infection

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Music icon Roberta Flack is the latest vaccinated and boosted individual to catch a COVID-19 breakthrough infection, and the singer credits the experimental drug cocktails for saving her life.

In a statement shared on social media, she said, “I tested in early January and was told, ‘COVID-19 Positive.’ However, the vaccines and booster worked and protected me from severe illness or hospitalization. Instead, I was ill with fatigue, fever, and slight congestion. I stayed home to rest and recover. Today I feel much better. I am at home and isolating until I retest and receive a negative test this week. I can testify: vaccines and boosters work. If you are not vaccinated, please do so. They likely saved my life.”

Meanwhile, according to a preliminary study in Israel, even a fourth shot of a COVID-19 vaccine is “not good enough” to prevent the Omicron variant.

In related news, last summer, Flack released a special 50th Anniversary version of two of her iconic albums. Per Soul Tracks, her second and third albums, Chapter Two (1970) and Quiet Fire (1971) were re-released on June 25, both remastered and expanded as digital and vinyl editions.

Per the outlet, both albums feature six unreleased tracks of songs penned by iconic singer/songwriters such as Marvin Gaye, Joni Mitchell, John Lennon and Paul McCartney, and Leon Russell.

Both albums were released before Roberta skyrocketed to fame after Clint Eastwood used her song “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” in his film “Play Misty For Me.” The track earned Flack the Record of the Year GRAMMY Award.

The songstress was included in the inaugural inductees to the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame in June.

In 2018, Flack received the Clark and Gwen Terry Courage Award from the Jazz Foundation of America and in 2017 was presented with the Town Hall Friend of the Arts Award.’

