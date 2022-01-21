Cheryl Jackson
Inspirational Lifestyles: Hope For The Hurting By Dr. Tony Evans #5

DAY 5

As we all know, pain and difficulties can be temptations. They exist as temptations to give up, blame God, complain, gripe, blame others and more. God never promised us a life without temptation or grief. What He did promise is that in the midst of the affliction and hurt, He will give us comfort.

I don’t know how long God is going to allow your pain to persist. I don’t know how long He is going to make you wait for your deliverance to come. I can’t guarantee you that your problem is going to be solved tomorrow, next month or even next year. You can pray toward that end, trust toward that end and desire toward that end, but you and I both know that neither of us can create that end on our own.

So I’m not going to spend my time and yours making false promises to you that if you trust Jesus, Monday is going to be better. For all I know, Monday may even be worse.

But what I will tell you is that while you are waiting for the pain to subside and the hurt to heal, there is a Comforter given to you by God. God has offered you a new focus of His own divinity to take your focus off your own feet standing still for so long.

The worse the pain gets, the deeper your focus on the Lord ought to be. You can do this when you rest in the overarching reality of the sovereignty of God, understanding that nothing happens to you unless it passes through God’s fingers first. God is in control.

Scripture:

Romans 8:28-29 And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose. 29For whom he did foreknow, he also did predestinate to be conformed to the image of his Son, that he might be the firstborn among many brethren.

2 Corinthians 1:3 Blessed be God, even the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies, and the God of all comfort;

 

About Dr. Tony Evans:
Dr. Tony Evans, bestselling author and pastor, understands life’s hardships firsthand. In less than two years, he lost his brother, sister, brother-in-law, two nieces, father, and wife. Join him on this 5 day journey and see that there is hope for the hurting: His name is Jesus. For information about this devotion log on to http://hopeforthehurtingbook.com

