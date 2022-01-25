Get Up Mornings With Erica
HomeGet Up Mornings With Erica

Rap Legend Darryl “DMC” McDaniels Talks About The New Book “Darryl’s Dream” [Listen]

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Founding member of the iconic Hip-Hop group “Run DMC,” Darryl “DMC” McDaniels joined the GetUp! Church to talk about his brand-new children’s book “Darryl’s Dream.” McDaniels, who is also the co-founder of the non-profit The Felix Organization talks about the book, which is available on Amazon, and retailers talk to Erica and “GRIFF” about what inspired him to write this new book.

For the past 10 years, McDaniels has been visiting schools and talking to kids from Kindergarteners to 6th graders about their life. To reach more, he decided to put it on paper.

Here’s a synopsis:

Meet Darryl, a quiet third grader with big hopes and dreams. He loves writing and wants to share his talents, but he’s shy—and the kids who make fun of his glasses only make things worse. Will the school talent show be his chance to shine? Darryl’s Dream, by iconic performer Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, is a story about finding confidence, facing bullies, and celebrating yourself. This full-color picture book is certain to entertain children and parents with its charming art and important message.

Erica asks DMC about his time with Run DMC if he thought Hip-Hop would make it this far and more!

Rap Legend Darryl “DMC” McDaniels Talks About The New Book “Darryl’s Dream” [Listen]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]
TV One's 3rd Annual Urban One Honors - Show
20 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close