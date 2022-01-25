Rap Legend Darryl “DMC” McDaniels Talks About The New Book “Darryl’s Dream” [Listen]

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Founding member of the iconic Hip-Hop group “Run DMC,” Darryl “DMC” McDaniels joined the GetUp! Church to talk about his brand-new children’s book “Darryl’s Dream.” McDaniels, who is also the co-founder of the non-profit The Felix Organization talks about the book, which is available on Amazon, and retailers talk to Erica and “GRIFF” about what inspired him to write this new book.

For the past 10 years, McDaniels has been visiting schools and talking to kids from Kindergarteners to 6th graders about their life. To reach more, he decided to put it on paper.

Here’s a synopsis:

Meet Darryl, a quiet third grader with big hopes and dreams. He loves writing and wants to share his talents, but he’s shy—and the kids who make fun of his glasses only make things worse. Will the school talent show be his chance to shine? Darryl’s Dream, by iconic performer Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, is a story about finding confidence, facing bullies, and celebrating yourself. This full-color picture book is certain to entertain children and parents with its charming art and important message.

Erica asks DMC about his time with Run DMC if he thought Hip-Hop would make it this far and more!

