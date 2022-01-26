God’s Witness Weekly Devotion With Soulblock [1-26-2022]

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Need a pick-me-up? Look no further.

God’s Witness is a daily devotion by Soulblock. We’re featuring it weekly here on the Praise 106.1 website.

Soulblock reads from John 16:33 and Jesus Calling by Sarah Young.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Press play below. You can check out additional devotions here.

See Also: God’s Witness Weekly Devotion With Soulblock [1-19-2022]

See Also: God’s Witness Weekly Devotion With Soulblock [1-12-2022]

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Also On Praise 106.1: