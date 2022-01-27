Inspirational Lifestyles: Trust God With Your Future (Day #4)

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Pray Without Ceasing

God has given us the gift of prayer so that we can pour out our soul to Him. God, in His graciousness, allows us to reach out to Him through prayer, regardless of our flaws, social class, race, or education. Prayer teaches us patience, perseverance, and attentiveness to the voice of God, in addition to being a means by which we communicate with God. Prayer teaches us to traverse life with the help of a higher power rather than our wisdom or strength.

In Matthew 26, Jesus was troubled and sorrowful (Matthew 26:37). Despite his divinity, Jesus expressed his emotions about the impending suffering he was about to endure. He did not only express his emotions; he did something about it. He prayed. Have you found yourself in a situation where the unavoidable seems unimaginable? Jesus was in this state when he cried out to God, “O My Father, if it is possible, let this cup pass from Me”. Praying about how you feel or your fear for the future keeps you from making wrong choices and keeps your emotions in check. It is arrogance and pride when we do not pray about our future. We are invariably saying that we call the shots and know tomorrow. If Jesus who knew the future could pray, how much more important is it that we do?

A prayerful life is a life of influence, victory and dominion. The devil aims to keep you from praying because he knows he has no leverage over a prayerful life. I have learned that if anything is significant enough to get me worried, it is worth praying about. Our prayers should be a first response, not a last resort. It should be consistent and focused.

There is a crucial element in the prayer of Jesus at Gethsemane we should not ignore; “nevertheless, not as I will, but as You will” (Matthew 26:39). Jesus acknowledged the sovereignty of God. Prayer brings our hearts in alignment with God’s will. When we submit to the will of God, we can be sure we have been well taken care of in His plan. God’s promise to us is that He will always answer when we pray.

Prayer

Father Lord, strengthen my prayer life and give me the grace to tarry in the place of prayer. Amen.

Scripture:

Matthew 26:36-44 36Then cometh Jesus with them unto a place called Gethsemane, and saith unto the disciples, Sit ye here, while I go and pray yonder. 37And he took with him Peter and the two sons of Zebedee, and began to be sorrowful and very heavy. 38Then saith he unto them, My soul is exceeding sorrowful, even unto death: tarry ye here, and watch with me. 39And he went a little further, and fell on his face, and prayed, saying, O my Father, if it be possible, let this cup pass from me: nevertheless not as I will, but as thou wilt. 40And he cometh unto the disciples, and findeth them asleep, and saith unto Peter, What, could ye not watch with me one hour? 41Watch and pray, that ye enter not into temptation: the spirit indeed is willing, but the flesh is weak. 42He went away again the second time, and prayed, saying, O my Father, if this cup may not pass away from me, except I drink it, thy will be done. 43And he came and found them asleep again: for their eyes were heavy. 44And he left them, and went away again, and prayed the third time, saying the same words.

Philippians 4:6-7 6Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God. 7And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.

1 Thessalonians 5:17 Pray without ceasing.

About The Author: MIDOHOABASI ESSIENUBONG For more information, please visit: https://prunedlife.com/

Inspirational Lifestyles: Trust God With Your Future (Day #4) was originally published on praisedc.com

