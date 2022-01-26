Inspirational Lifestyles: Trust God With Your Future (Day #3)

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Search The Scripture

There is always something new and refreshing to be found in God’s word. Jeremiah said, “When I discovered your words, I devoured them” (Jeremiah 15:16, NLT). Jeremiah did not just find God’s word; he fed on it and was nourished.

I recall being overwhelmed by the thoughts of the increasing responsibilities in my life. These thoughts weighed me down, and my demeanour was clouded with sadness for a short while. However, when studying Hannah’s life, the Holy Spirit drew my attention to something I had always overlooked in her story. Hannah was no longer sad after she prayed (1 Samuel 1:18). This ignited faith in my heart to pray about what weighed me down. Studying the scripture directed my heart towards prayer and reminded me of the effectiveness of sincere prayer. The bible is full of stories, promises and examples of God’s faithfulness. If you spend time searching the scripture, you will find answers to the problems that bother you about your future.

In Acts 17:10-12, the Berea brethren received God’s word and searched the scripture to see if what Paul and Silas told them were true. They considered the scripture the authority for truth. So likewise, we should consider the word of God as the authority for anything that concerns our future. It is not enough to hear the promises of God from your Pastors or Teachers. Study and search the scripture by yourself for understanding. Only by understanding are we blessed and nourished by God’s word. Seeking God’s word means we have a genuine hunger to fellowship with God. When you draw near to God, He will draw near to you. When you study the word of God, it will speak to you.

The word of God illuminates; it is a light unto our path. This means it can clarify the confusion, anxiety, and fear we may face about the future. It is only through the word of God that we learn to trust God with our future. Therefore, seek and develop a taste for God’s word, and let it dwell richly in you.

Prayer

Father Lord, help me study your word consistently and give me wisdom and a sound mind to understand and be blessed by your word. Amen.

Scripture:

Acts 17:10-12 10And the brethren immediately sent away Paul and Silas by night unto Berea: who coming thither went into the synagogue of the Jews. 11These were more noble than those in Thessalonica, in that they received the word with all readiness of mind, and searched the scriptures daily, whether those things were so. 12Therefore many of them believed; also of honourable women which were Greeks, and of men, not a few.

Jeremiah 15:16 Thy words were found, and I did eat them; and thy word was unto me the joy and rejoicing of mine heart: for I am called by thy name, O LORD God of hosts.

Psalm 119:105 Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, And a light unto my path.

