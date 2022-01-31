Inspirational Lifestyles: Overcoming Thoughts of Suicide and Self Harm (Day #1)

Cheryl Jackson
You Are Not Alone

Do you sometimes feel all alone? Do you ever wonder if anyone out there cares about what you’re going through?

When it feels like no one else is around, know that God is always here with you—even right now in this very moment. In your most triumphant victories and in your darkest cries for help, He’s always there beside you. He’ll never leave.

In fact, the Bible tells us that we can never run too far from God or flee from His presence. No matter how many times you mess up, how many of your friends desert you, or how helpless life can seem at times, God constantly surrounds you.

He’s saying to you today, “I will be with you wherever you go.” He’s encouraging you, “Be strong and courageous.” He’s promising you, “I will strengthen you and help you.” You are not alone!

Take a moment now to pray this to God: God, thank You for promising to be with me no matter what I’m going through. I need Your help to be strong and courageous. Please give me the peace and comfort that only Your presence can bring. In Jesus’ name, I pray. Amen.

Take Action Now

Talk with someone who’s ready to listen 24/7: call 1-800-273-8255 or text 741741 (USA only)

For more suicide prevention resources, visit life.church/findhope

Scripture:

Isaiah 41:10 Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.

Psalm 139:7 Whither shall I go from thy spirit? Or whither shall I flee from thy presence?
Joshua 1:9 Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the LORD thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.

