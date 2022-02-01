Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Mary Mary Will Reunite To Perform “Lift Every Voice And Sing” At Super Bowl LVI

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

Contemporary gospel wouldn’t be what it is today without the years of musical contributions from GRAMMY-winning sibling duo Mary Mary, consisting of Trecina Atkins-Campbell and our very own leading lady, Erica Campbell.

The world will soon be reminded of their God-given talents on the biggest night in sports entertainment as they’ll be performing a special rendition of “Lift Every Voice And Sing” during the highly-anticipated Super Bowl LVI.

 

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Erica hopped on social media herself to confirm the news (seen above), expressing great happiness to be reuniting with her sister to sing the Black national anthem during Black History Month. “So excited to represent our hometown, INGLEWOOD, at #SBLVI with our performance of Lift Every Voice and Sing,” she wrote as a caption, following up by adding, “We’re honored to share this special moment with YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles).” The latter collective, formed in 2007, provides more than 1,500 young musicians with free instruments, intensive music instruction and academic support while simultaneously teaching them the fundamentals of classical music.

This won’t be the first time that Mary Mary performs the iconic and important song within Black culture. Back in 2010, the duo recorded an amazing rendition alongside fellow gospel singer Smokie Norful on the compilation album A Dream Realized: A Gospel Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Although it’s been over a decade since that project released, we’re certain the ladies can come together to give us yet another beautiful version of “Lift Every Voice And Sing.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Tune in to hear Mary Mary reunite to sing “Lift Every Voice And Sing” live at Super Bowl LVI  alongside the Youth Orchestra Los Angeles on Sunday, February 13. If it sounds anything like the version below, we’re in for a treat without a doubt:

Mary Mary Will Reunite To Perform “Lift Every Voice And Sing” At Super Bowl LVI  was originally published on getuperica.com

mary mary

Also On Praise 106.1:
Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]
TV One's 3rd Annual Urban One Honors - Show
20 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close