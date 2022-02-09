Viral Video Sensation, Bishop Vance Oldes Shares New Music Featuring Fred Hammond (Exclusive)

Cheryl Jackson
DC own, Bishop Vance Oldes has become a viral sensation during this pandemic.  He has join the 1 million followers club on TicTok with his amazing videos and inspirational messages.  From skating to dancing and inspirational messages, He and his wife Lady Nicole Oldes have won the hearts of the world.  Since then he’s been featured on many major television platforms sharing his gifts and talents.

Here in the DC Community, we’ve known Bishop Oldes as a prolific speaker, Pastor and singer.  For many years he’s been front man for a number of Quartet Groups in the DMV!

Recently, Bishop Oldes has partnered with Super Producer, artist and Television Executive Cliff Jones of Soul World Entertainment to release new music.  Our, Cheryl Jackson catches up with them to get the exclusive on what they’ve been working on!  The first single from Bishop Oldes’ project is called “Power” featuring Fred Hammond and The Seven Sons of Soul The new single will release February 22, 2022 on digital outlets everywhere!

