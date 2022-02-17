Civil Rights & Social Justice
Minneapolis Mourns Amir Locke At Funeral For Innocent Victim Of Police Violence

The Reverend Al Sharpton delivered an emotional eulogy and vowed to help the Locke family on their mission for justice and to successfully ban the use of no-knock warrant searches from police protocol.

Amir Locke’s mother Karen Wells and father, Andre Locke Sr. (2nd L) talk about their son, accompanied by Rev. Al Sharpton (R) and Attorney Ben Crump, during Amir Locke’s funeral at Shiloh Temple International Ministries on February 17, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. | Source: Brooklynn Kascel / Getty

Hundreds of community members in Minneapolis gathered together on Thursday to mourn the loss of 22-year-old Amir Locke at his funeral. One reporter from NeroTV captured an emotional moment from inside the Shiloh Temple International Ministries, where Locke’s service was held. The large crowd could be heard singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as attendees stood to pay their respect to the fallen young man.

The Reverend Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy.

MORE: Minneapolis Police Killed Amir Locke, Now Residents Want Mayor Jacob Frey Investigated

Amir’s mother, Karen Wells, told those in attendance that Minneapolis police “executed” her son.

Pallbearers move the casket containing the remains of Amir Locke during his funeral at the Shiloh Temple International Ministries in Minneapolis, on February 17, 2022. | Source: KEREM YUCEL / Getty

“How dare you? You’re not above the law,” she told crowd-goers, according to ABC 7.

As NewsOne previously reported, on Feb. 2,  Locke was fatally shot by Minneapolis police after officials quietly entered his cousin’s home, where he was staying for a visit, and raided the apartment with a no-knock warrant. Locke, who was sleeping during the time of the incident, awoke and grabbed his gun out of fear that police were intruders. The Minneapolis Police Department claimed Locke pointed his gun “in the direction of officers,” but body camera footage showed that the gun was pointed toward the floor with Locke’s index finger on the barrel rather than the trigger.” His family said he legally obtained the firearm that was in possession.

Amir’s Aunt, Linda Kay Tyler criticized Minneapolis police for how they handled the raid.

Linda Kay Tyler, aunt of Amir Locke, delivers a eulogy during his funeral at Shiloh Temple International Ministries on February 17, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. | Source: Brooklynn Kascel / Getty

“You did have time to subdue him. You had time to assess the situation … but you didn’t,” she said during her emotional. “So you don’t need further training — you need to be fired. You ambushed my nephew, you took his life. And while he didn’t matter to you … he mattered to this whole family. He mattered to this community.”

Tyler continued on, demanding for officials to pass stricter legislation on no-knock warrants.

CC A banner with portraits of Amir Locke is displayed in front of the stage during his funeral at Shiloh Temple International Ministries on February 17, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. | Source: Brooklynn Kascel / Getty

“Woe to those who refuse to pass legislation to ensure that we are not gathering at funerals like these, hashtagging our loved ones name and rallying behind my sister and my brother for the murder of their child,” she said, per CNN.

Following Amir’s tragic death, Minneapolis revealed that they were looking for Locke’s teenage cousin, who was named as a suspect connected to a homicide incident that occurred in St. Paul, Minnesota. Locke was not a person of interest in the warrant.

Rev. Al Sharpton embraces Amir Locke’s brother, Andre Phoenix, after Locke’s funeral outside at Shiloh Temple International Ministries on February 17, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. | Source: Brooklynn Kascel / Getty

During the service, Sharpton vowed to help the Locke family on their mission for justice and to successfully ban the use of no-knock warrant searches from police protocol.

“We are no longer gonna be your nameless suspects,” Sharpton said. “Amir has a name. His name wasn’t on your warrant — but his name’s gonna be in your law book,” he added.

Federal Action On Police Reform Could Have Banned No-Knock Warrants And Saved Amir Locke’s Life

Video Shows Trigger-Happy Minneapolis Cop ‘Murder’ Amir Locke As No-Knock Warrant Wakes Him From Sleep

Minneapolis Mourns Amir Locke At Funeral For Innocent Victim Of Police Violence  was originally published on newsone.com

Amir Locke

