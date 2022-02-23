Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Maryland State Board of Education voted 12-2 to end its mask mandate in schools Tuesday.

The decision to rescind masks will return to local districts.

However, the Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive & Legislative Review, a panel of state delegates and senators that oversees regulations or standards in the state, has to hold its own vote. It’s not clear when that committee will meet next.

Gov. Larry Hogan released a statement thanking the board for its decision.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“This action aligns with the data and the science, the recommendation of the State Superintendent of Schools, and the guidance of medical professionals across the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said he will meet with the city’s health commissioner, Dr. Letitia Dzirasa on Wednesday to discuss the city’s mask mandate.

“I can bet you’ll hear from me and Dr. D(zirasa) in the very near future about mask mandates and other things COVID-related,” Scott said Tuesday morning.

City health officials said the reason behind the mask mandate in Baltimore City is because of the CDC’s “high” transmission designation. They said the CDC calculates the case rate differently from the city and state health departments.

Right now, according to the Maryland Department of Health, Baltimore City’s seven-day positivity rate is 2.04% and seven-day case rate per 100,000 people is 18.68.

Those numbers would put Baltimore City in the “moderate” community transmission designation by the CDC.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Maryland State Board Of Education Votes To End Mask Mandate In Schools, But Further Approval Is Needed was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1: