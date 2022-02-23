Watch: Celebrate BHM With Patti LaBelle’s Soulful NPR Music Tiny Desk Inside [Video]

Arts & Entertainment
Patti LaBelle and her band get soulful in NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (home) series celebrating Black History Month. The legend performs a lineup of some of her biggest records to date.

NPR Music utilizes Black History Month to share legendary at home performances for their Tiny Desk concert series with artists like Patti LaBelle, who have helped define Black music as we know it today.

Ms. LaBelle did not disappoint. The iconic singer takes fans up and down memory lane with a variety of her hit singles like “If Only You Knew” and “Lady Marmalade.” She belts out the lyrics in a way only Patti can while her background singers confirm that they are indeed there to support her powerful, iconic vocals.

The 15-minute performance is set in a backstage corner of a concert hall in Austin, Texas, which is transformed into Patti’s world, furnished with a throne, flowers and trunks full of high heel shoes. There are thirteen band members, including her ferocious background vocalists, keys, horns and more to makeup the LaBelle live band experience.

The Godmother of Soul dive straight into all of the hits, and 15 minutes didn’t quite feel long enough. She graciously opened with “Something Special (Is Gonna Happen Tonight),” which something special did happen. Then, LaBelle transitioned to “Love, Need and Want You.” While closing out with “If Only You Knew” and “Lady Marmalade.”

LaBelle shares a clip on her social media saying, “So, I did a thing… I hope you enjoy it.”

Ms. Patti LaBelle is Black History! Check out her special Tiny Desk (home) performance where she showcases her skillful vocal range, style and grace as the phenomenal, unforgettable talent we know and love.

Patti LaBelle

