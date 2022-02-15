Inspirational Lifestyles: David and Tamela Mann, Us Against The World – Blended and Blessed (Day #2)

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

BLENDED AND BLESSED

Scripture: “Blessed is the one who finds wisdom, and the one who gets understanding.” -Proverbs 3:13 NIV

Devotional: We always like to say our family is blended and blessed. The term blended family is thrown around a lot these days, but the truth is every family is blended. Two people from different families fall in love and form a new family one way or another. Some of us are just more blended than others.

In our home, we never used the word step to describe our relationship with any of our children. I made that decision one day after I introduced Porcia to someone as my stepdaughter. I didn’t think much of it, but when we got alone, Porcia asked me never to call her a stepdaughter again. In my opinion, step is not just a word—it’s a posture of thought. It represents how someone on the outside is seen by those on the inside. I know this term works for many families, but to me, the word creates a separation.

Blending families is difficult, but not impossible. Proverbs 3:13 says, “Blessed is the one who finds wisdom, and the one who gets understanding.” Let us be the first to tell you if you don’t already know: it will take much wisdom and understanding to love, live, and find laughter in each day being a part of a blended family. But the hard work will be worth it!

There’s a great gospel song that says, “Turn your pressure into praise!” This is exactly what David and I try to do in our family: allow pain to push us into purpose. The reality is, God purposed us to be together and parent these children. As believers, we know God will not call us to do something without equipping us for the journey. We know God will use everything in our pasts for good. Though it may be difficult to see, God will indeed use it all.

WILL YOU PRAY WITH US?

Father, help us to keep our marriage blessed, happy, and whole according to your divine will. Help us to be the parents our children need in childhood and in adulthood. Give us your grace and strength to get through each day, and show each of our children the amazing love that you have always shown to us. May our lives be an example to others that blended families can work. And whatever our family may be facing, may we always know that we can do this through Christ who gives us strength. In Jesus’ name we pray, amen.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS

1. What incremental changes can be made today so that your entire family can become better? (For example, family meetings, counseling, short-term goals, and so on.)

2. If you are a part of a blended family, how might you work to better co-parent with your children’s biological parent(s) in the future?

3. When you think about your childhood experiences, has anything from your past affected your present role as a parent?

Inspirational Lifestyles: David and Tamela Mann, Us Against The World – Blended and Blessed (Day #2) was originally published on praisedc.com

