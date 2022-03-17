Aid Is On The Way: The Biden-Harris Administration Helping HBCU’s

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Reporting on behalf of Ryan Cameron Uncensored, the show’s producer, Sam Sirmons had the privilege of witnessing the U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security John Tein, with the Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris share their thoughts, feelings, and plans to assist the Historically Black Colleges & Universities that have been threatened with recent acts of violence paired with consistently being underfunded.

The Biden-Harris Administration is making it known that the harassment of over a third of the HBCU’s that have received threats are not being taken lightly. They announced that the institutions that were plagued with bomb threats were going to be getting grant funding known as Project SERV, School Emergency Response to Violence. Each school that was affected in the last 2 months will receive between $50,000 and $150,000 to restore a safe environment for the student and faculty community.

Also, the Biden-Harris Administration is making sure there aren’t anymore HBCU’s left behind financially. There are several HBCU’s that have thrived in spite lacking resources such as Morris Brown College in the Atlanta area or Bennett College in Greensboro, North Carolina. But, the struggle in regard of not having the financial means is going to change. Speaking with Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, chair to the Congressional Black Caucus, about what the financial means being dispersed to institutions and she had this to say:

Collectively, the Biden-Harris Administration has delivered over $5 billion dollars to HBCU’s across 19 states, including $2.9 billion dollars from the American Rescue Plan that addressed the massive underfunding of the schools that make up nearly 20% of all black graduates only being 3% of the collegiate population. Black students are seeking out these institutions at a large number due to the murders of George Floyd & Breonna Taylor, according to Tony Allen, President of Delaware State University & Chair to the White House HBCU Initiative.

