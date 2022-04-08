Shirley Caesar On Her Proudest Accolades & Upcoming Mother’s Day Tour! [Get Up! Exclusive]

Get Up Mornings! with Erica Campbell had the honor to welcome the legendary gospel great Pastor Shirley Caesar on the show. The 12 time Grammy winner kicks off the conversation about some of her proudest accolades in the industry (where should she even begin?!) and shares with us who the most influential person in her career was & why.

After discussing the importance of her mother in her own career, Erica wants to discuss Shirley’s upcoming Mother’s Day tour, which Erica herself will be apart of in Chicago! The tour will feature various artists, and the Chicago show includes Featuring performances by Jekalyn Carr, Shirley, Erica, Kierra Sheard, & Pastor Mike Jr.!

You can get the rest of the tour details at ALWE.com. The rest of the tour will also be in Detroit, Baltimore, Greensboro, Jacksonville, Miami, and Atlanta.

Listen to the full interview with the great Shirley Caesar, Erica Campbell, and Griff in the video player above!

