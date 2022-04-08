Get Up Mornings With Erica
HomeGet Up Mornings With Erica

Keyla Richardson Talks Overcoming Nerves In Her First Movie Role & Debuts Brand New Single [Get Up! Exclusive]

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

 

We welcome Keyla Richardson to Get Up! church, a native of Pensacola, Florida, and a Season 9 Sunday’s Best finalist. As if that wasn’t enough, she will also be making her acting debut in an upcoming BET+ movie!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Keyla and the crew discuss an array of topics ranging from debuting her new song “We Worship You” & to what the single means to her personally.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

A triple threat when it comes to the entertainment world, Kayla does open up about the early nerves she dealt with, working with Vivica A. Fox & BeBe Winans, and what we can expect from her role. Due Season movie on BET+ is a drama that follows a young singer as she tries to revive her dreams through gospel music.

Due Season premieres on BET+ on April 14, 2022, but in the meantime, catch our full interview above!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

Keyla Richardson Talks Overcoming Nerves In Her First Movie Role & Debuts Brand New Single [Get Up! Exclusive]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]
TV One's 3rd Annual Urban One Honors - Show
20 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
11.03.21

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Close