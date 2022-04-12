Actors
Nia Long Opens Up About Being Called Ageless: ‘I Am a Proud 51’

In an interview with "People," Nia Long opened up about the pressures of being called "ageless" and embracing being 51.

Nia Long’s flawless beauty has given her the description of “ageless” in our minds but holding that title doesn’t come without pressure, according to the legendary actress.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Nia shared how well-intentioned praise such as being called “ageless” can sometimes fuel nto unrealistic beauty standards for celebrities and women. “I so appreciate the compliment,” the 51-year-old Fatal Affair actress explained. “But I have to tell you, there’s so much pressure in this industry to stay beautiful and to stay young. And I’m really not interested in leaning into this idea of perfection.”

She continued “I am a proud 51, and eventually I’m going to age in a way where it’s obvious and I want it to happen beautifully and gracefully. I don’t really want the pressure of feeling like I have to be beautiful and perfect because I think beauty comes at any age.”

She then opened up about how she often finds herself being too hard on herself while making public appearances due to being called “ageless” because she’s “trying to live up to a version of myself that was 20 years ago” but says that she doesn’t try to avoid aging. “I don’t do anti-aging things, or use products because I think I look old or am trying to avoid aging,” she explained. “I use products to stay healthy and to keep healthy, vibrant skin. There’s a difference.”

But what exactly does she use to stay looking so flawless? The actress attributes it to just having good skin. “The skin gods have definitely blessed me,” she continued. “I’m always grateful and thankful for my good, clean, healthy skin. But I don’t take it for granted. And in order to maintain healthy skin, you have to do the work.” She continues, “But I honestly think the real beauty comes from within. And I know for myself, I am a work in progress. I mean, we can use all the creams, all the lotions, all the makeup in the world, but if you’re not feeling good on the inside, the beauty just isn’t radiant. It becomes sort of this superficial mask.”

