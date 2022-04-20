Who’s The Most ‘Jesus-y’ Person In Your Circle? | Mr. Griffin

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

For today’s Mr. Griffin, GRIFF talks about his trip to California to see the much-anticipated Verzuz celebration between Mary Mary and BeBe & CeCe Winans. GRIFF, who is a California native, opens up about his feelings about visiting his home state and its triggers.

But through it all, it’s about surrounding yourself with love, and Easter Sunday was just that. Also, GRIFF speaks about the “Jesus-y” people in his life. Whether it’s you or someone else, you need someone like that in your circle.

GRIFF: So I get out there and you know, I’m born and raised in California. And I twist my fingers at Westside like the best of them. But I realized this trip that as much as I love California, my mom and my brothers and sisters, nephews and nieces, and everybody live out there. I left California when I was 17 and joined the military and went to Europe and you know, started my whole travel thing, right? California has bad memories for me as a kid. Like I really went through it as a kid in California. So flying into LAX, I started having triggers. And you know, and I was like, oh, no, no, no, no, no, I got to concentrate on Holy Week. And I went to the Verzuz and my brother drove from Sacramento. So for people who don’t know California, how it works. It’s about a six-and-a-half-hour drive. So he left that morning, came and picked me up at the airport and I was with my brother and his girlfriend the whole time. There’s my brother that’s two years younger than me little brother to people in Atlanta who know about him.

I’m talking about Dez. And I said Dez. As much as I love Cali dog, I got bad memories from here dog, like haunting bad memories. And he was like, yeah, well fight through them and let’s go to this Verzuz like, really chump me off. And I was like, okay, okay, I feel that I’ll be “chumped” off but then I got to the Verzuz. And I realized that Erica Campbell is like a staple in my life now like she is someone I can go to, someone I can talk to. And she does not like me calling her Jesusy but if I had to put the most Jesus see in my circle would be CeCe Winans, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Kerney in that order.

But I wanted y’all to really think about who’s the most Jesusy the person around you. Are you that person? Are you helping people? Are you bringing people to Christ? Are you keeping people focused? Are you the one that they call when they go on through and they got like, like and don’t look at that as a bad thing, look at it as a good thing. It’s a good thing. Calli got bad memories for me, but I’m delivered now. So it was good to be out there.

And that’s my Mr. Griffin.

