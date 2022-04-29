Joys & Concerns: The Red Card Ministry

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

It’s time for Joys and Concerns with GRIFF from the Get Up Church of Our Lord, Pentecostal Non-denominational, Denominational AME CME-E and LMNOP Apostolic Church of God and Christ! Here’s what Brother GRIFF had to say about Erica’s birthday milestone!

Brother GRIFF: We are so grateful and thankful that another member has come into this AARP ministry. Yes, it is a red card ministry it’s almost like a fraternity and a sorority. Lord and I wish we had a 50-year-old step show we could do right but we welcome sister Erica into the club and it says Erica God now you might have nervous jitters about coming into this AARP club but when I tell you after you download the app. (Yeah) You start seeing 30% off of this and 40% off of flights and 45% off this restaurant, You gonna say you know what, AARP ain’t so bad. But, but the best part about being an AARP now is you ain’t gotta go to no meetings. Pay no dues. You just get to be a member.

So for all the other members out there, just tell her “ain’t he alright?” You might be next to somebody listening right now in Virginia. Paula ain’t he alright?

Ain’t he alllliiiiiigggggghhhht!

Happy Birthday Erica!

