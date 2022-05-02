Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Members of the community gathered Sunday for the second annual Baltimore Fire Hero Chili Cookoff.

The event which featured a chili competition, silent auction along with live music and games is held annually to raise money for Baltimore City firefighters and their families.

City Councilman Zeke Cohen and the managing director of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation were among the judges.

Check it out below:

https://mobile.twitter.com/wbaltv11/status/1521167101364428800

Second Annual Chili Cookoff for Baltimore Firefighters Held Sunday was originally published on magicbaltimore.com