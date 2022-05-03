Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Applications for Baltimore guaranteed income pilot program are now open.

The CASH campaign will provide 200 young parents between the ages of 18 through 24 with $1,000 per month to help with necessities over the course of 24 months.

Parents will be supported continuously throughout the program, and restrictions such as new employment or schooling will not deem them ineligible to receive payments.

“We are looking forward to providing our city’s young parents with unconditional financial support so that they, their children, and our entire city can grow and thrive,” said Mayor Brandon Scott in a tweet.

Applications will remain open until May 9, 2022.

Applications For Baltimore’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program Now Open was originally published on 92q.com