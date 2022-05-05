Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: Power of Setting a Date of Accomplishment

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

This week, Dr. Willie Jolley starts a series with 10 powerful success principles that can help you win right now from his book “It Only Takes a Minute To Change Your Life.” Today’s principle is “Power of Setting a Date of Accomplishment”

Dr. Jolley: Step number four is the “power of setting a date of accomplishment.” If you do not set the date, you will procrastinate. You’ve heard about procrastination, haven’t you? Yeah, it’s the biggest nation in the world. If you do not set a specific date, then you will have no clear targets for which to push to achieve the goal and without a clear time to accomplish the goal. It goes on and on and on and on. It goes to someone we call a Sunday out someday I’ll write a book someday I’ll do this someday I’ll do that Saturday. You do not procrastinate. You will be amazed at what you will be able to accomplish and change in your life.

Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.

