“I Went Back To My Old Job” | Ericaism

So this weekend I went back to my first job and that was singing. I did a Mother’s Day Tour with a bunch of amazing artists with different artists in every city in Chicago. Mama Shirley (Caesar) was supposed to be closing. Well, something shifted, and I ended up closing the show. In the second city, it was Donnie (McClurkin) and Tamela Mann that closed the show. I got a chance to be on the side of the stage. But my sound, my backing sounds that I usually have even though I had a band and background singers, my backing sounds the hard drive just went missing. So we had to just do it live with no extras, which was fine. We made it through it was a great concert. And then the last in Atlanta, I ended up closing after Donnie McClurkin.

Now let me tell you why this is a big deal for me. First of all, I haven’t done a tour since maybe 2016. So that’s a lot of years of not touring, not doing shows back to back. I sing in church, you know, you’ll do one-two shows here and then go home. But this was the first time and if I can just be honest, I was nervous. I hadn’t headlined in a long long time and especially not with this caliber of artists. A Mama Shirley, A Kierra (Sheard), Jekalyn (Carr) it was Kelly Price and Regina Belle and so many amazing people that were on the show Anthony Brown and Group Therapy. Um, the first show was in Chicago, shout out to WYCA everybody was so great. Even though there were some challenges I went away later than I thought I would. But it was okay. The audience stuck with me. They sang with me beautiful people in the audience. And then we were in Baltimore, shout out to the Baltimore stations and Praise DC. I love y’all so much. Atlanta was so so good. Like, in the end, you know, you say bye and you leave the stage.

Well, I left the stage and I came back and sang a little bit more and danced a little bit more it was so so fun. Of course, I sang “Positive” and “Help” and “A Little More Jesus” and even snuck a little Mary Mary in there. And it just to me it was God’s faithfulness, allowing me to do what I love most even though I have so many other things going on in my life. I am a singer and I love singing. I love singing about the goodness of God. I love directing people to Jesus. I love encouraging people and telling them that they can make it through anything that they face, especially if you have the strength of God on your side. Traveling is rough and waking up every morning at five to get on a plane to fly to a new city and land and get to soundcheck and the meet and greets and all those things in the concerts going late and you know soundcheck you know if any you know anything about soundcheck is a bunch of hurry up and wait. And it’s just kind of how it goes. You know, sometimes sound is amazing. Sometimes it’s not. But I had my amazing singers and my team. And I just wanted to thank everybody that came out. The audience was amazing. They sing along, they clapped, they deck me and I just appreciate you so much.

I love being able to do what I do. I’m so grateful to God, for opening all these amazing doors for me. And I wouldn’t dare walk through without the power of the Holy Spirit on my side, the Holy Spirit told me a long time ago, you do it through the grace of God, you don’t have to do it in your own strength. So I thank God for giving me the strength to make it through. Shout out to everybody that came to the shows. It was really great. Now I’m excited and ready to tour some more. So I’m planning that because I have a new album coming out this year. I cannot wait to share it with you, me and my husband were going over the songs last night and just God is doing amazing things in my life. I’m so excited. And I thank y’all for supporting me whether I’m doing TV or music or radio or being a first lady. I appreciate you so very much God is good.

“I Went Back To My Old Job” | Ericaism was originally published on getuperica.com