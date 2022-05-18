RCA Inspiration Celebrates Multiple Nominations For the 37TH Annual Stellar Awards

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Nashville, TN (May 15, 2022) – RCA Inspiration celebrates multiple nominations for the upcoming 37th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards, with multiple artists nominated for their album and song projects over the past year in 17 categories. Eighteen Stellar Award nominations for hit artists RCA Inspiration Celebrates Multiple Nominations, Mali Music, Kelontae Gavin, Travis Greene, Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling, and Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul/RCA) include the major categories of Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Duo/Chorus Group of the Year, Album of the Year, and Choir of the Year, along with nominations in Contemporary, Traditional, Urban/Inspirational, and Praise and Worship categories.

Garnering seven nominations for a live EP collaboration is chart-topper Mali Music (K Approved Enterprises/RCA Inspiration). As a co-performer on the Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music hit collaboration album Jonny x Mali: Live in LA, their 2021 project of live performances was released in partnership between Mali’s imprint K Approved Enterprises, RCA Inspiration, Jonathan’s Life Room Label and MNRK. The Stellar Award nominations on the Jonny x Mali: Live in LA project include: Artist of the Year, Duo/Chorus Group of the Year, Album of the Year, Contemporary Duo/Chorus Group of the Year, Contemporary Album of the Year, Special Event Album of the Year, and Recorded Music Packaging of the Year. Separately, Mali is also named in his appearance with singer Amethyst on her song “Redeemed” (ft. Mali Music), nominated for Rap/Hip Hop Song of the Year.

Garnering five nominations is chart-topper Kelontae Gavin (Marquis Boone Enterprises/RCA Inspiration) for his album The N.O.W. Experience. His Stellar Award nominations include: Male Artist of the Year, Traditional Male Artist of the Year, Traditional Album of the Year, Praise and Worship Album of the Year, and Praise and Worship Song of the Year for his hit single “Great.”

Garnering two nominations is chart-topper Travis Greene for his album Oil + Water. His Stellar Award nominations include: Male Artist of the Year, and Contemporary Male Artist of the Year.

Garnering two nominations is the album from the acclaimed Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling (HezHouse Entertainment/RCA Inspiration), Third Round. Their Stellar Award nominations include: Choir of the Year, and Traditional Choir of the Year.

Separately, chart-topper Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul/RCA) received a nomination in the Urban/Inspirational Single or Performance of the Year category, as a co-performer on the Lil Baby x Kirk Franklin track “We Win.” Released in May 2021, the song was featured on the Space Jam: A New Legacy Official Soundtrack, which was released by Republic Records and Warner Bros. Pictures.

The 37th Annual Stellar Awards will be taped in Atlanta, GA, July 15th-16th, 2022.

