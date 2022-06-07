Local
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [6-7-2022]

We're highlighting Baltimore's black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Blossoming Minds

Business Description: Come Blossom with us

Business Website: http://www.blossoming-minds.com

Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church

Business Description: The church with the family atmosphere

Business Website: http://www.mtlebanonbaptist.org/

Business Phone Number: (410) 669-1800

Business Address: 2812 Reisterstown Road Baltimore, MD 21215

Accessmatized

Business Description: Makeup artistry at your location

Business Website: http://www.accessmatized.com

Business Phone Number: (443) 629-4254

